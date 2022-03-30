Budleigh women on course for thrilling title push

Another win and another step towards their quest to be the first winner of the DWFL Eastern Division champions for the Robinettes of Budleigh Salterton.



The early pressure came from the travelling Robinettes, but it was Ottery, who took the lead on 9 minutes from a well-placed direct free-kick by Holly Dunning.



Unfortunately for the hosts, their advantage lasted only six minutes, when a cross from Budleigh’s captain Suzy Osborne restored parity after evading everyone in the box

There were a couple of outstanding saves by Budleigh’s Jordyn Ward, whilst her opposite number was also kept busy.

Budleigh once again began the second half on the front foot and within four minutes of the restart, Lucy Burch’s precise pass to Chelsea Leggett was rifled home by the latter.

Two minutes later, Leggett was on the scoresheet once more. Ashley Cowan fed her a through ball with which she made no mistake for 3-1 to the visitors. It could have been a hat-trick for the striker, but she blasted over after receiving the pass of the match, a lovely weighted chip from Suzy Osborne.

Many fine performances from players on both sides, but over the full 90 minutes, Jodie Millett gave the star display, whether defending or setting up attacks. An entertaining game and every player on that field gave their all.

In a Mother’s Day friendly, East Budleigh Vets took on Budleigh Vets, and the Blue Jays defeated Budleigh 5-4, but then lost the ten penalty kicks shoot out 4-5. Making the final score all equal.

It was sporting, but also competitive, and the pleasing aspect of it all was seeing the youngsters being included to play with their relatives.

Budleigh Salterton Red Robins: Scott Todd, Freddie Pavey (1), Olly Bennett (1), Bob Skelly (2), George Munday, Matt Channing, Dan Pavey, Jonny Kellick, Harrison Fox, plus penalty scorers Dave Radford, Andy “Benno” Bennett (Capt.), Richie Ralph, Brett Wright & Anthony Osborne.

East Budleigh Blue Jays: Rhys Perry, Bobby Dawson (1), Sam Schlaefli (4), Steve Hitchcock, Marcus Allen, Shaun Slater, Evan Slater, Tim Whiteoak, Scott Howarth, plus penalty scorers Will Bennett, Phil Paige (Capt.), Jack Ward & Jack Dawson.

Budleigh Vets v East Budleigh Vets - Credit: SpursTom



