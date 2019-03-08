Budleigh Victory Cup success for Madeira trio

The top three teams at the 2019 Budleigh Victory Cup: (Left to right) Phear Park, Honiton and winners, Madeira. Picture BUDLEIGH BOWLS CLUB Archant

The annual Victory Cup was contested at Cricket Field Lane on Saturday, writes David Roberts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This competition sees six men's triples' teams from Devon clubs play against six teams from Budleigh on a round-robin basis.

On a sunny afternoon there was a strong air of competitiveness and great spirit between the teams and it was Madeira, who won through making sure they retained the trophy that they won 12 months before.

It was the trio of Danny Doran, Steve Stott and Ian Thompson, who took the honours with a score of plus 16.

It was mighty close for second spot with Phear Park (plus seven) taking the berth on bowls scored, leaving Honiton (plus seven) having to settle for third place.

The best of the Budleigh team's, recording a score of plus five, was the trio of Bob Gooch, Peter Hillman and Ralph Cartwright.

A big thank you, to Di Dixon, Marion Lacey and Bobbie Vanstone for a sumptuous tea and to Paul Griffin behind the bar.

The only mixed friendly of the week was a visit to Phear Park and in a tightly contested match the Budleigh team just missed out going down by two shots overall at 65-63.

There were two winning rinks as Melissa Camp, Peter Hillman and skip Ralph Cartwright were always in control with a 22-12 victory and Tony Barnes, Norman Upchurch and Di Dixon finished strongly to secure a 14-11 success.

Budleigh ladies kept up their Over-50s League top-of-the-table form, banking four of the six points available in their meeting with Shaldon that they won by a single shot at 29-28. Ann Vincent, Penny Weeks and Di Dixon did the damage with a great 20-8 win.

The men still could not find a victory in the Over-60s Triples League. Losing out to Marina A (Dawlish) 39-34.

Tony Barnes, Peter Hillman and David Roberts had no luck and lost by one shot whilst Bill Barber, Brian Ward and Gerry Roberts were always in contention, but just faded at the end to miss out, going down 19-15.

Meanwhile, the club hosted the Devon County Ladies against Section Three meeting and it was certainly a tightly contested match that ultimately went the way of the Section team, who won 115-113.

Marilyn Jackson, Ann Vincent and Hilary Medley represented the Section and it was Marilyn, who finished strongly on her rink to contribute to the win.

In the Section Three Unbadged Pairs, Mo Bond and Hilary Medley just lost out whilst David Roberts was never in the game as he was heavily beaten in the semi-final of the Over-60s.

In the club competitions, Ann Vincent and Penny Weeks progressed in the three wood 106, whilst Hilary Medley is through to the Novice Cup final and Hilary, playing with Di Dixon, has booked a place in the final of the ladies' pair's competition.

Gerry Roberts and Norman Upchurch did well to win through to the semi finals of the men's handicap and Gerry also was victorious in the two-wood with Bryan Membery through to the next round of the men's championship.