Budleigh veteran Gerry Roberts secures quarter-final berth

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

There were a number of very competitive internal matches at Cricket Field Lane in the past week as the Budleigh bowlers strived to progress to stay in the various club competitions, writes David Roberts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In the ladies competitions, Penny Weeks continued to impress as she won her two-wood, taking the honours 18-7 against Hilary Medley 18-7 who then bounced back to overcome Mo Bond in a close encounter that she won 12-10.

Gwen Hurst returned to winning ways with a 21-4 win over Diana Chance in her singles championship match and, with a series of matches over the coming days the semi-final positions in the ladies competitions are still undecided and there is everything to play for.

Veteran Gerry Roberts secured his place in the men’s two-wood quarter-final with a gritty fight back over the last three ends. Trailing by nine shots to 13, he scored five without reply to seal a thrilling 14-13 success against Graham Rant.

Andrew Cardy also reached the quarter-finals of the two wood with a consistent display against Peter Foreman, defeating him 15-8.

Bryan Membery had to be on top form as he defeated Norman Upchurch to secure a semi-final place in the mens’ championship singles. Norman held his own in the first half of the match, but Bryan changed the tempo of the contest, registering nine shots over five ends to take the tie 21-16.

In a mixed pairs match, Andrew Cardy and Gwen Hurst had a slow start against Peter Hillman and Marilyn Jackson and were, at one stage, 7-1 in arrears.

However, they scored 11 shots over six ends to take command of the contest and, despite a spirited fightback from their opponents held on to secure a semi final slot with a 16-14 win.

In the only men’s pairs match played, Paul Griffin and Peter Foreman were too strong for Graham Rant and Andrew Skudder and were in control throughout and finished the game dramatically by registering all eight shots available on the last end to join the ‘hotshot club’ to win 25-8 and reach the semi-finals.