Scramble to victory in the local derby

An almighty goalmouth scramble proved decisive in a thrilling local derby between Budleigh Salterton and Exmouth Town 2nds in the Devon Football League.

The hosts from Budleigh started brightly and surged ahead inside two minutes, when a threaded pass from midfield found the run of leading scorer Jack Hocking, who calmly slotted the Robins in front.

A powerful Exmouth side responded immediately, pouncing on a defensive lapse from Budleigh, as a deflected ball inside the six-yard box was touched over the line by Harry Bennett.

An even and entertaining game turned in favour of Town on the half-hour, when a half-cleared corner fell to Sam Schaefli, who made no mistake for the visitors.

After the break, Budleigh came out full of fire and intensity, getting their reward with the lively Hocking grabbing his second of the afternoon, turning smartly on the edge of the box to fire home after good work from Morgan Pearce.

A classic local derby had one final twist in the closing stages and it all started with a good break from Budleigh’s Jacob Tinsley. His cross into the 18-yard box found Sam Hollis, who just about managed to get enough on the ball to stab it over the line.

Players from both sides all crashed into each other as the cross came over and, to Budleigh’s delight, their man came out the victor with the scruffy winner.

The win lifts Budleigh to fifth in the table ahead of a massive game at third-placed Feniton this weekend.

On Saturday, November 20 Exmouth Town take on Brislington in the Western League and the club are running a free for all day. This game was abandoned a few weeks ago due to a serious injury to a visiting player.

Town are already getting plenty of local football fans including plenty of families attending games but we would just like to give more people a sample of local football.



The clubhouse will be open from 12-15, showing the early Premier League game and Kerry’s Kitchen will be open during the afternoon with plenty of food options, including Kids meal deals.

