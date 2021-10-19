Budleigh up to third with thrilling win

Published: 12:00 AM October 19, 2021

Budleigh Salterton leapfrogged Alphington to move third in the Devon Football North & East Division after a thoroughly entertaining 4-2 triumph.

Jack Hocking won and converted an early penalty for the Robins but the Alphas struck back from a free-kick that fell into the path of Samuel Kemp for an easy finish.

Budleigh edged back in front after the break, when a run through midfield from Simon Withers created space for Hocking to notch his second. Back came the Alphas, restoring parity with a Josh Hole header from a corner.

With the game, and points, in the balance, the Robins turned on the style in the closing stages, wrapping up victory after laying siege on the Alphington goal. Morgan Pearce crossed for Jake Chudley to make it 3-2 on 74 minutes and substitute Charlie Smith had a shot parried for Chudley to seal the win on the rebound.

Budleigh are looking to schedule a friendly for this weekend and then travel to Buckfastleigh the following Saturday in the Devon Premier Cup.

A fine weekend for the club actually started with a 4-0 win for the Veterans Reds against Chagford in the Devon County Vets League.

Before kick-off, the Robins were pictured wearing their training tops presented by Chris Wright of “C WRIGHT ROOFING”. Chris is also the team’s goalkeeper, writes Spurs Tom.

Wright was forced to push a dipping shot over the crossbar on 17 minutes and Sam Woodin gave Budleigh the lead on the half-hour mark, which is how surprisingly it remained to half time.

The senior Robins came out on the attack after the break, calling upon Chagford’s keeper James Williams to pull off a fingertip save. Brett Wright was dictating all from midfield with a Man of the Match performance, it was he who increased the advantage (2-0).

The third was an unfortunate own goal header late in the half, it was followed by what seemed to be another own goal from a cross in the closing minutes. It was a comfortable 4-0 win, which pleased the manager, and especially Chris Wight for a clean sheet.