Budleigh Triples League serves up two superb close encounters of the bowling kind

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

Two closely contested matches at Cricket Field Lane in the Tuesday morning Triples League were played out last week as both winning teams came from behind in the closing stages, writes David Roberts.

Team Oak, comprising of Tony Gooding, Mike Killoran and Simon Weclawek, had a slow start, but, by the seventh end had taken a three-shot lead.

That left them looking favourites against Team Willow, who were made up of Dawn Graham, Mike Clark and Bob Clifford.

However, Willow rallied, scoring nine shots over the last five ends and, although Oak registered three shots on the last end, it was team Willow that held on to take the match honours with a 20-19 score line.

In another game, Team Elm, comprising of Gerry Roberts, Paul Griffin and David Tomlinson played out an unpredictable contest as they made a late rally to take the match 20-16 having been behind for most of the game. Team Ash, comprising Tony Lim, Anne Clarke and skip David Roberts, took a commanding16-5 lead at the halfway stage, having registered a remarkable six shots on the ninth end, and, with what looked to be an unassailable lead, unbelievably only scored two shots over the last nine ends as Elm found some great form registering 15 shots to record a memorable victory.

Two great matches in what is certainly proving to be a very competitive league.