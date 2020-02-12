Budleigh trio bowl to another superb Exonia Evening League success

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9104. Picture: Simon Horn. Archant

Following last week's success, Budleigh's trio of Gerard McCarthy, Peter Cooper and Simon Weclawek recorded another excellent victory in the Exonia Evening league, writes Don Huish.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The final score of 23-16 was helped, in no small measure, by them scoring five on the 16th end and this is another creditable performance in this very competitive arena.

In the first of two matches played this week in the Ashbury Dental Care Evening League, the Madeira Robins maintained their position at the top of the table with a 34 to 27 victory over third-placed Exonia Eagles.

Ken Roberts' trio recorded an 18-11 success and a tie on the second rink earned the Robins another five points.

Budleigh hosted two friendlies at Cricket Field Lane this week and won both. The ladies shared rink honours with Exonia, winning by 27 to 22 and a strong performance from Margaret Avery, Dianzee Lowe and Celia Mangeng who won by 18 shots to 10, gave the hosts overall victory.

Rink honours were shared again in the mixed triples match with Topsham with Budleigh scoring 33 shots to Topsham's 29.

The successful trio were Tony Lim, Don Huish and Mo Bond whose score was 16 to 11. After a slow start, Gerry Roberts' side almost managed a draw, going under by just a single at 17-18.

In the club's internal competitions, first round '106' winners were Simon Weclawek, Tony Lin, David Tomlinson and Peter Burch, - congratulation, to all!