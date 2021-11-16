Budleigh take the derby points at Feniton

Budleigh Salterton produced arguably their best performance of the season to earn all three points in fascinating local derby victory at Feniton.

The three points lifted the Robins above Fenny in the Devon Football League North & East Division in a game packed with goals and drama, with both sides finishing the afternoon a man down.

Budleigh were imperious for much of the game and seemingly cruising at 3-0 before a late surge from Feniton saw the hosts score two goals of their own to set up an exciting finale.

The Robins started off playing down the slight slope at Acland Park and grabbed a lead inside 10 minutes, when a diagonal free-kick from Sam Hollis found the run of Jacob Tinsley for a header glanced beyond the home custodian.

Budleigh continued to control first-half proceedings, creating a number of good chances without adding to the lead, and Feniton conjured their best opportunity moments before half-time, with Paul Dowling firing narrowly over the bar.

The second period opened with an almighty exchange of handbags in the penalty box, which resulted in a red card for Budleigh’s Morgan Pearce and Tony Cox from the hosts.

The game settled into a familiar pattern of Budleigh causing problems in attack and the second goal arrived when the lively Kaiden Vittles weaved a run into the penalty area and was hauled down for a clear spot-kick, confidently converted by leading scorer Jack Hocking.

Budleigh appeared to put the result beyond doubt when Vittles was again upended for a free-kick and Hocking smashed home after his initial effort had rebounded off the defensive wall.

To their immense credit, Feniton regrouped for a last push and reduced the arrears with a goal by substitute Jon Bailey, headed in from a corner. It was 3-2 seven minutes before half-time, Ben Allen rifling home a superb volley for the hosts.

Fenny were throwing everything forward in search of an equaliser but found themselves almost caught on the break, Johnny Hitchcock hitting the bar from distance, as Budleigh secured a fabulous victory. The Robins travel to Braunton this weekend, while Feniton host Topsham Town.

Feniton defender Owen Hanks - Credit: Feniton FC



