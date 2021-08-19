News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Budleigh slip to Abbots defeat

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM August 19, 2021   
It was a frustrating afternoon in the middle for Budleigh Salterton, as they slipped to a 46-run defeat at home to Abbotskerswell in the Devon Cricket League. 
After winning the toss and electing to field, it was immediately tough going for the Budleigh attack, as the Abbots openers put together two hugely contrasting displays. 
Chris Sleep was entertaining in his 25 runs from 21 balls, eventually falling lbw to Max Mejzner, while Sam Carpenter was a master of discipline in his 52 runs from 124 balls. 
When number three Nick Watkin fell for seven and the scores on 53-2, Budleigh were in a relatively decent position but a 76-run partnership between Carpenter and Chathura Peiris (40) changed the dynamics of the game. 
Charlie Hill (25 and Alex Birt (11) kept the momentum going for Abbotskerswell, who closed on 215-8. Mejzner was the pick of the bowlers with 3-37 and Ed Doble took 2-40. 
The reply from Budleigh was given a jolt when Will Oxland and Mejzner fell in quick succession, leaving the score on 21-3. Opener Harry Parkin fought hard for his 24 but Budleigh were unable to sustain a meaningful partnership. 
Ed Doble (18) and Charles Parkin (17) tried to get things going, and there was a late 33 not out from Lloy Murrin, but the run rate never looked like being sufficient, with Budleigh ending on 169-8, 46 runs shy of their target. 
There was a better result for the Budleigh 2nd XI, who remain second in E Division East following a confident five-wicket victory at bottom club Axminster. 
Andrew Guppy (43) and Paul Miller (50) produced some brave batting for the hosts, who have won just once all season, but only one other batsmen managed to pass double figures. 
Axminster were all out for 138, with Lee Russell producing a superb bowling performance for Budleigh to end with figures of 5-29. 
Eddie Brown (25) made a steady start in the pursuit of a very reachable target but there were a few wobbles until number five George Northover managed a 16. 
On 79-5, a major upset was still a possibility but the imperious Russell (39 no) and Joe Marley (29 no) ensured the victory went to Budleigh.  
 

