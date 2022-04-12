Budleigh Salterton Ladies clinch inaugural Devon title

Congratulations to Budleigh Salterton Ladies, they are the first winners of the DWFL Eastern Division title (the league having changed the format at the beginning of the season to an Eastern Division and a Western Division).

The BSFC Robinettes went into this match against Bradninch Women (a side lying in 8th place from a division consisting of 9 teams), knowing that a point was all they required to become champions, writes SpursTom.

Despite the odds being against them, Bradninch went ahead on 16 minutes, Nadine Johns cleverly lobbing the Budleigh ‘keeper to pile on the pressure for the Robinettes.

A few minutes before the break, substitute Kirsty Brown came on for Budleigh and her impact was almost immediate, as she equalised with a corner kick, which evaded everyone and landed in the far corner of the net.

Referee Brian Reeby blew the whistle for half-time and the Robinettes gathered together for a crucial, season-defining 45 minutes.

Whatever was said at the interval, Budleigh were listening, as it took just 11 minutes for Kirsty Brown to hit the target once more with an effort that proved too strong for the keeper to hold.

The remainder of the game was full of tension, as Budleigh got ever closer to the ultimate prize. Bradninch, to their immense credit, fought valiantly in search of an equaliser but the Robinetters would not be denied.

Many of the Robinettes hardly get a mention, but their contributions have been vital in this campaign, and we take this opportunity to also give credit to Connie Buttle, Jasmine Case, Jen Cordwell, Chloe Davies, Sara Dunne, Lucy Gilbert, Kate Palmer, Freyia Wilkinson, Chloe Williams and Izzy Woodall. They’ve all played their part when called into action.

The title is a magnificent achievement for everybody involved with the club.

Elsewhere in the East Division, Westexe Park Rangers produced an excellent display in defeating Exeter City 5-1, Axminster Town Ladies secured a 2-1 victory at Crediton and Ottery St Mary were too strong for Seaton Town, winning 4-1 on the day.

Robinettes move top with defeat of Exeter - Credit: BSAFC



