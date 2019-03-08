Advanced search

Budleigh Salterton Indoor Bowls League secures super new sponsor

PUBLISHED: 19:33 17 March 2019

Maurice Sims of Ashbury Dental Care with Paul Griffin, indoor secretary of the Budleigh Bowls Club. Picture BUDLEIGH BOWLS CLUB

The Budleigh Bowls Evening League has been a popular event over recent years at the Cricket Field Lane Club with teams from Budleigh, Exmouth, Sidmouth and Exonia competing for honours, writes David Roberts.

It is with great appreciation that the club can announce new sponsors for this competition, as Ashbury Dental Care extend their involvement in the club.

They have, for some time now sponsored the club’s match day cards, and this further commitment is a marvellous gesture.

The Dental Practice situated on the East Budleigh Road, has gained a reputation for providing high quality general and specialised dental care and they also accept dental referrals for endodontics and dental implants.

Maurice Sims and his friendly team are always welcoming new patients, their involvement in the community is high on their agenda.

