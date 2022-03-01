Robins overcome pre-match problems to secure victory

After much confusion, a change of venue and a lost referee, two goals from Jack Hocking proved enough to earn Budleigh Salterton an excellent 2-1 win over Newtown in the Devon Football League.

The game was originally scheduled as an away fixture for Budleigh but Newtown were unable to host, prompting a switch to Greenway Lane. Unfortunately, the match referee didn’t get the message, so the first half was officiated by a qualified Newtown volunteer before the proper ref arrived.

On the pitch, the Robins were grateful to an excellent save from Jack Pepperell to keep the scores level and Hocking then extended his form at the top of the scoring charts, poking home from close range after a free-kick on the hour.

The second goal was all down to Hocking, as he won and converted a decisive penalty for Budleigh with 20 minutes left on the clock. Newtown fought back with a consolation from Darren Osman but the victory stayed with Budleigh, who now look forward to a testing trip at second-placed Exwick Villa on Saturday.

A fine weekend for Budleigh was completed by the Robinettes defeating a very strong West Exe Park Rangers in the Devon Women’s Football League.

The first attack saw Budleigh testing the ‘keeper, only to be defending themselves moments later. This was the continuing pattern from then on in what was becoming a hard-fought contest, as both sides strove for supremacy.

After a goalless first period, it was clear any winner would have to grind out the maximum point. The deadlock was eventually broken, resulting from a free-kick given for hand ball by a West Exe player.

The ball was driven into the penalty area, there was a melee going on as defenders tried to clear and attackers wanting to score, Chelsea Leggett somehow got the decisive touch to put the ball into the net.

It was a massive Budleigh victory, against possibly the best all round outfit they have faced so far this season, keeping them in the mix at the top of the division.

