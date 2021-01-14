News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Budleigh football facing a moral dilemma

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM January 14, 2021   
Braunton v Budleigh Salterton in the Devon Football League North and East Division. Picture: Matt Smart - Credit: Matt Smart

The overwhelming and understandable desire for local football to find a way back to normality is competing with the far bigger issues that have arisen from Covid-19. 
It has obviously been a very difficult time for local clubs and football is often seen as the ‘escape’ people depend on when life presents new challenges. 
“Our big worry is the moral dilemma against the desire to play football,” said Budleigh Salterton chairman Matt Hughes. 
“We want to play football and to keep the game going for our young boys and girls, as well as our adult teams for men and women. 
“We are also fully aware of the mental health aspect because football is a release and there are people who have been furloughed, or made redundant, during the pandemic. 
“Football is a bigger thing than just winning and losing, it is an escape. At the same time, we are in a position at the moment where East Devon has a lot of Covid cases.” 

