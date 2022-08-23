Budleigh Salterton seconds draw positives in Devon & Exeter League opener

Budleigh Salterton's second team got the 2022-23 season underway with a 1-1 draw against Cullompton Rangers seconds at Greenway Lane.

Luke Iddon and Luke Kelsall are in charge of the resurrected squad, who have entered Devon & Exeter League Division Four, but were without several players for their first fixture due to holidays.

Both sides showed plenty of effort on a hot day, but play was scrappy at times.

The hosts took the lead close to the interval when Ryan Mitchell's pass from the right was clinically finished by Ryan Tullett.

And chances were created and missed at both ends until the closing minutes, when Budleigh's Will White limped off injured with all substitutes having been used.

That left the Robins to defend a corner with only 10 men and Cullompton took full advantage of their extra player as Owen Buxton equalised.

Budleigh are back in action at Alphington thirds on Saturday (3pm), before hosting Horrabridge Rangers, in the Robert Williams Estate agents Senior Cup (September 3, 2pm).

The first team host Thorverton in the cup on Saturday September 10 at 3pm.

And the ladies, having won the Devon League Eastern Division title and gained promotion to the South West Regional League Western Division, are due to visit Feniton on Sunday, September 4 (2pm).

Budleigh Salterton Veterans have been placed in Division One of the Stitch 2 Print Devon Veterans League, which has been split into four divisions, while at the other end of the scale, the club are fielding two teams in the Exeter & District Youth League U9 Eastern Divsion.

