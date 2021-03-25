Pitch prep for the new season at Budleigh Salterton Cricket Club

Published: 12:00 AM March 25, 2021

The new cricket season is fast approaching and it all means a busy period for groundstaff across the region in preparing pitches for a summer of sport.

Good weather has been very welcome over recent weeks at Budleigh Salterton CC, where a thriving cricket community is gearing up for new season scheduled to start on the first Saturday in May.

“The pitch is drying out now, fortunately,” said Budleigh Salterton CC groundsman Ray Dawson. “The weather has been very good recently and, if we carry on with a predominantly dry spring, I’ll be very happy indeed.

“From a groundsman’s perspective, the process of preparing the pitch for a new season is a long one and an awful lot of cross-rolling over the cricket square.

“We then work on preparing individual pitches and cutting the outfield down.

“There are quite a few hours spent working on the pitch at this time of year and we are all looking forward to the first league game in May.

“We are all very excited to get started, there are plenty of junior age group teams and the ladies team is becoming more established, so plenty going on at the club.”

Alongside the pitch work at the Granary Lane club, cricketers can start sharpening up their skills with net sessions opening from April 2 and players can book a place by visiting www.budleighsaltertoncricketclub.co.uk

Membership options are also now open on the club website.

On the commercial side of the club, a number of new sponsors have signed up to partner with Budleigh Salterton CC, including NSG Financial, Ocean Physio, Clip ‘n Climb, Aspect Windows, Avocet Wealth Partnership, Devon Contractors and Jewson.

There are a range of sponsorship packages available on the club website and a chance for local businesses or individuals to help the club, which has 12 teams across the age groups.

Young players also have the opportunity to sign up for the All Stars Cricket programme for 5-8 year-olds and Dynamos Cricket, which is aimed at players aged between 8-11 years.