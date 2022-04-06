Budleigh Salterton Cricket Club launch a flood appeal

Budleigh Salterton Cricket Club have launched a flood appeal following the devastating floods in October 2021 that saw the club overwhelmed by record flooding.

No stranger to flooding, the cricket club has had to deal with rising numbers of floods over the last few years. However, the speed and severity of this particular flood caught everyone by surprise, even the Environment Agency, who's main contractor undertaking the LORP (Lower Otter Restoration Project), had several large machines in the valley at the time of the flood.

In addition, the timing was a surprise as well, as the club was just about to be packed away for the winter when the waters came, leaving a devastating trail of destruction.

It is estimated that around £50,000 worth of equipment, stock and playing kit was lost in this one flooding event, meaning that the club is in a race against time to be ready for the new season, which starts in less than a month.

The club is launching a JustGiving campaign asking for members, supporters, and the community to provide much-needed funds to replace the junior kit and bar equipment lost in the flood.

"We desperately need help getting the club ready for the season and replacing all the equipment destroyed by the flood," a spokesperson for the club said. "Our flood appeal campaign will help us get ready for the upcoming season, so that we can get our community playing cricket again - and all equipment funded by this campaign will be used after the relocation as well."

Anyone wishing to donate are asked to visit the below JustGiving page and donate:

www.justgiving.com/campaign/budleighsaltertoncricketclubfloodappeal

In addition, the club is hosting working parties on Saturday, April 9 to get everything ready for the season opening on April 22.

All of this comes as the club starts its last season playing at the Ottermouth ground before moving to higher ground in 2023.

For any further information on the appeal, or the work being done to get the club ready the please email info@budleighcc.co.uk and all community help will be very much appreciated.