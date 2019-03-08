Budleigh Salterton Bowls Club hosting its annual Summer Barbecue this Saturday

It was always going to be simply a case of 'a matter of time' before the Budleigh men showed their full potential in the Exeter and District Over 60s Triples League, writes David Roberts.

So, with the season almost halfway through, a successful visit to high flying Honiton A provided a much needed success!

In a terrific all-round performance the team won on both rinks, claimed a 44-19 overall victory and banked eight points for their efforts - the first time this season that the team has banked a 'maximum'.

Bill Barber, Peter Hillman and skip Paul Griffin were on fine form and took total control to win 30-7 whilst Tony Barnes, Brian Ward and Andrew Cardy were involved in a close match, but kept their nerve to take the rink 14-12.

There still remains a lot of hard work to maintain Division Two status, but this was an encouraging performance.

There was little else for the Budleigh club to get too excited about over the past week as the weather put paid to the Ladies Jubilee Trophy. Sadly, in a rain-interrupted afternoon, just five ends were played.

There was no success in the invitation matches at Phear Park and Sidmouth and two losses in friendlies against Exonia and St Thomas.

Tony Lim, Gwen Hurst and Tony Barnes was the only rink in the St Thomas match to take some credit as they fought back to draw their rink 12-12 in an overall 42-65 loss. The ladies' however, just missed out in the Over-50s Triples League against Belmont, going down 38-35.

Hilary Medley, Melissa Camp and Penny Weeks lost on the last end, 19-18 while Ann Vincent, Joan Shaw and skip Di Dixon scored four on the penultimate end, but it wasn't enough, as they were defeated 19-17.

After this latest reversal, next week's fixture away to Okehampton takes on greater significance if contention at the top of the league is to be maintained.

The week ahead sees the men and ladies in friendly action against Maderia, there is a mixed friendly match away to Bitton Park and the men travel to Hemyock in the Over-60s League.

On Sunday (June 30), the club travel to Honiton in an invitation mixed triple and Pete Hillman, Paul Griffin and David Roberts go in search of a final spot when they play their Unbadged triples semi final against Sidmouth.

This coming Saturday (June 29) sees Budleigh Salterton Bowls Club stage their annual Summer Barbecue. Tickets have certainly been selling fast, but there are some still available and the club welcomes all members to its cricket Field Lane home for a 6.30pm start.

To book one of the tickets now, please get in touch with Joan Shaw on 01395 446384.