Brian Summers signs out with Triples League win

Brian Summers (right) Budleigh Mens’ Champion 2018 with runner up Paul Griffin Archant

Brian Summers signs out with Triples League win

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Tuesday Triples League at Budleigh Salterton Bowls Club served up another couple of exciting matches in the final week before lockdown and it was particularly fitting that Team Beech skipped by Brian Summers won through 18-16 against Team Ash, as it was Brian’s last match in this league before he moves away from the area writes David Roberts.

Supported by Graham Rant and Rick Tatchell, it looked like the opposition, Team Ash - Tony Lim, Anne Clarke and Bob Gooch - were home and dry after thirteen ends, as they won the early exchanges to have a seven-point lead going into the final ends.

Incredibly, they didn’t score again as Team Beech and, in particular Brian Summers, registered eleven shots to take the match.

It was an amazing display from Brian and a classic case of a captain rising to the occasion when a team needs them most.

The club would like to put on record their thanks to Brian for his overall support to the club over recent years, not only in a playing capacity, but also for his help with various tasks.

His playing ability has shown through with many competition wins and I am sure he will make an impact on any new club he joins.

In the other Triples match, Team Willow, Dawn Graham, Mike Clark and skip John Dill played consistently well and dominated their match against Team Elm, Andrew Skudder, Gerry Roberts and David Tomlinson, to win 20-10.

In the only Wednesday Mens’ Over 60s league match, Tony Lim, Paul Griffin and David Tomlinson won through 23-13.

While the sport is taking an enforced through the second lockdown, Bowls England was sadly forced to announce the suspension of the Love Fisher Brown Award for 2020.

The award is organised annually to highlight good practice in the provision of disabled participation across the sport by clubs, coaches and individual members.

However, the unprecedented nature of 2020 has had a significant impact on the day to day running of clubs and prioritisation of resources at all levels of the sport.

This has sadly led to the suspension for 2020 but a pledge to renew the Love Fisher Brown Award for 2021.