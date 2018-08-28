Budleigh Salterton Artisan Golf Club is looking for new members
PUBLISHED: 09:11 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:12 31 January 2019
Archant
Budleigh Salterton Artisan Golf Club is looking for new members.
The group, who play at the East Devon Golf Course, Budleigh, have a membership that is limited to 40 in number.
However, they currently have three vacancies and are keen to get some new recruits, so anyone who would like to join this group is asked to get in touch! The Artisan Golf Club secretary is P Pollard and he is available on 01395 519529.