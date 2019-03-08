Budleigh's indoor bowlers launch new term with win at Isca

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

Eight Budleigh bowlers journeyed to the Isca Club in Exeter for the first friendly of the new indoor season and all proved to be too strong for the hosts, writes Don Huish.

At the halfway stage, the Budleigh bowlers held a 19-4 lead and they managed to go on to secure a 44-21 success.

Ann Vincent, Mike Killoran and Tony Hanson, skipped by Dawn Graham, were never headed and won handsomely by 13 shots.

On the second rink, Margaret Avery, Bunty Hudson, Don Huish and Mo Bond also quickly stamped their authority on the match to win by a margin of 10 shots.

In the first fixture of the Budleigh Evening League,, sponsored by Ashbury Dental Care, the two home sides were pitted against one another and the Buzzhawks emerged as comfortable winners, scoring 42 shots to 26.

The Falcons paid for their slow start, trailing 19-4 at the halfway stage and, although stronger in the latter stages of the game, failed to overturn the deficit.

Tony Lim, Mike Killoran and Paul Griffin won by six, while Rod Freer, Tony Hanson and Simon Weclawek won by eight, earning maximum points and delivering a fine start to the season.

The traditional ladies versus men match was a very enjoyable affair with a great deal of good-humoured banter.

Thanks were expressed to ladies' captain, Mo Bond for the provision of the food and drink.

The blushes of the runners -up will be spared by not publishing the score.

However, to comply with the demands of the Freedom of Information Act, these details will be disclosed on receipt of a written application, enclosing a £5 note to cover admin costs!

The coming week promises to be a busy one with both our Evening League squads facing Mandeiran opponents and both ladies and mens sides will travel to Exmouth for friendly encounters.