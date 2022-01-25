Budleigh prevail in terrific advert for Devon Football League

Budleigh Salterton produced one of their finest displays to defeat third-placed Braunton 3-2 in an action-packed Devon Football League encounter.

An entertaining game didn’t take long to spark, with the North Devon visitors demonstrating their prowess in the early stages, as they pounced on a defensive error to grab a 10th-minute lead. Brad Williams was the beneficiary, slotting past a stranded home custodian.

The Robins replied within two minutes. Morgan Pearce started the move by threading a pass to Jacob Tinlsey in midfield and he then supplied the assist for Jake Chudley to level the scores.

There was no stopping the attacking flow and Budleigh edged in front when Chudley whipped over a delicious cross from the right for leading scorer Jack Hocking to head his side into the lead.

Braunton found their task made even more difficult when the goalscorer Williams was sent to the sin bin for dissent, although the Robins failed to take full advantage of their numerical advantage.

Instead, the Robins had to wait until seven minutes before the break to grab a third. Simon Withers was the creative influence this time, feeding a pass to Pearce, who cut in deftly from the left and fired past the Braunton ‘keeper for a 3-1 lead at the interval.

The visitors regrouped for the second period and the lively Williams rose highest from a corner to head in at the near-post. After so much goalmouth action, the biggest surprise was that this turned out to be the end of the scoring.

Budleigh did have to dig deep in the closing stages, with Pearce sent off for a second booking, but the Robins held on for three excellent points. The Robins host Alphington on Saturday and a win would lift them above their visitors in the table.

The Alphas will be looking for a proper reaction after they were humbled 10-1 by the University of Exeter, who sit just behind league leaders Exwick Villa. Topsham Town remain in fourth after they beat Liverton United 1-0, Newtown won 3-1 at lowly Clyst Valley and North Molton Sports Club beat Feniton 2-0.