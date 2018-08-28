Budleigh men serve up ‘outstanding’ performance to knock Plymouth out of the Parrott Trophy.

The Charles Parrott Trophy is always a keenly contested competition in the Devon Bowls itinerary and as the Budleigh men have experienced success in winning this trophy before there is always an added incentive to do it again, writes David Roberts.

This year’s competition had seen the club drawn in the second round against a giant in bowling terms - Plymouth - a very successful club with huge membership.

The tie was played over two rinks home and away and what a result there was as the Budleigh men upset the odds and knocked Plymouth out of the competition!

In the home element of the fixture, there was a superb display from Tony Lim, Dick Mitchell, Paul Griffin and skip Brian Goddard, and, with Tony playing on his 90th birthday, there were double celebrations as the rink won convincingly 23-9, restricting their opponents to scoring on only six of the 21 ends!

Of course, the result is determined by the aggregate of the home and away rink results and Plymouth is always a difficult place to get anything, so it was important that the Budleigh travelling men were not overwhelmed.

Richard Cooper, Brian Ward, Peter Burch and skip David Roberts put in a great shift, leading their opponents for seventeen of the 21 ends only to succumb late in the day to a 16-21 reversal. However, the team had done enough for Budleigh to enjoy an overall success at 39 shots to 30. This represents a great result for the club, who now play Dawlish in the quarter-finals of the competition.

There was more success for the club in a mixed home friendly against top club Exonia. Melissa Camp, Mike Clark, Marilyn Jackson and Gerry Roberts fought back from a slow start, crucially scoring five shots on the 19th end to run out 23-17 winners.

On the other rink, there was a real tussle and a late fightback from Exonia only for Simon Weclawek, Joan Cowing, Stephen Lacey and skip Mo Bond to hold on tight and to win through by one shot at 14-13.

In the Budleigh Evening League, there was a close contest over both rinks as the Maderia Bluebirds edged out Sidmouth by one shot overall to win 29-28. The Budleigh Tuesday morning Triples League saw wins for Team Oak (Brian Alabaster, Bill Barber and Dawn Graham) 18-9, and for Team Elm (Peter Nicholls, Brian Summers and Simon Weclawek) 28-11.

The week’s activities were rounded off with a superb evening at the club as the Christmas festivities kicked in with the annual draw and buffet.

With over 40 prizes on offer and close to 50 members in attendance, a big thank you to Paul and Sonia Griffin for masterminding the evening. Paul thanked members for their raffle donations,

Tony Lim celebrated his 90th birthday, entertaining us on the electric piano, and, as ever great food was served by Mo Bond, Lilian Grainger and Margaret Avery, not forgetting the capable barmen of Brian Evans and Dick Mitchell.

The club send seasonal greetings to all their members and looks forward to a successful new year and particular thanks must go to the hardworking committee members of the club for all their efforts.

Budleigh Bowls is a great club and we need now to go on from strength to strength.