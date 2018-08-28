Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Budleigh men serve up ‘outstanding’ performance to knock Plymouth out of the Parrott Trophy.

PUBLISHED: 17:39 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:39 19 December 2018

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton

Archant

The Charles Parrott Trophy is always a keenly contested competition in the Devon Bowls itinerary and as the Budleigh men have experienced success in winning this trophy before there is always an added incentive to do it again, writes David Roberts.

This year’s competition had seen the club drawn in the second round against a giant in bowling terms - Plymouth - a very successful club with huge membership.

The tie was played over two rinks home and away and what a result there was as the Budleigh men upset the odds and knocked Plymouth out of the competition!

In the home element of the fixture, there was a superb display from Tony Lim, Dick Mitchell, Paul Griffin and skip Brian Goddard, and, with Tony playing on his 90th birthday, there were double celebrations as the rink won convincingly 23-9, restricting their opponents to scoring on only six of the 21 ends!

Of course, the result is determined by the aggregate of the home and away rink results and Plymouth is always a difficult place to get anything, so it was important that the Budleigh travelling men were not overwhelmed.

Richard Cooper, Brian Ward, Peter Burch and skip David Roberts put in a great shift, leading their opponents for seventeen of the 21 ends only to succumb late in the day to a 16-21 reversal. However, the team had done enough for Budleigh to enjoy an overall success at 39 shots to 30. This represents a great result for the club, who now play Dawlish in the quarter-finals of the competition.

There was more success for the club in a mixed home friendly against top club Exonia. Melissa Camp, Mike Clark, Marilyn Jackson and Gerry Roberts fought back from a slow start, crucially scoring five shots on the 19th end to run out 23-17 winners.

On the other rink, there was a real tussle and a late fightback from Exonia only for Simon Weclawek, Joan Cowing, Stephen Lacey and skip Mo Bond to hold on tight and to win through by one shot at 14-13.

In the Budleigh Evening League, there was a close contest over both rinks as the Maderia Bluebirds edged out Sidmouth by one shot overall to win 29-28. The Budleigh Tuesday morning Triples League saw wins for Team Oak (Brian Alabaster, Bill Barber and Dawn Graham) 18-9, and for Team Elm (Peter Nicholls, Brian Summers and Simon Weclawek) 28-11.

The week’s activities were rounded off with a superb evening at the club as the Christmas festivities kicked in with the annual draw and buffet.

With over 40 prizes on offer and close to 50 members in attendance, a big thank you to Paul and Sonia Griffin for masterminding the evening. Paul thanked members for their raffle donations,

Tony Lim celebrated his 90th birthday, entertaining us on the electric piano, and, as ever great food was served by Mo Bond, Lilian Grainger and Margaret Avery, not forgetting the capable barmen of Brian Evans and Dick Mitchell.

The club send seasonal greetings to all their members and looks forward to a successful new year and particular thanks must go to the hardworking committee members of the club for all their efforts.

Budleigh Bowls is a great club and we need now to go on from strength to strength.

Most Read

Freak accident for boy aged 10 on Exmouth seafront features in new BBC program

Santa visits Harry in hospital on Christmas Eve 2016. Picture: DAAT.

Strange grub-like sea creatures wash up on East Devon beach

The strange grub-like creatures washed up on Exmouth Beach earlier today. Picture: Marie Gibson-Coathup.

£8,400 worth of goods stolen from vans in East Devon at the weekend

Weather warning issued for East Devon with flooding ‘likely’

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain. Picture: Met Office

Teenager denies rape and attempted murder of girl in Exmouth

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Ridley Road Market: Sadiq Khan grant will fund £1.5million makeover of historic retail street

#includeImage($article, 225)

St Joseph’s Hospice opens pop-up shop in Well Street thanks to generous benefactor

#includeImage($article, 225)

Kingsland Road murder blamed on ‘inadequate controls on late night drinking’ by opponents to Shoreditch SPA alcohol bid

#includeImage($article, 225)

Zakaria Bukar Sharif Ali murder: Police release CCTV of man wanted over fatal stabbing in Kingsland Road

#includeImage($article, 225)

London Fields Lido: Hackney Council set to sue over pool’s crumbling tiles

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Wolfie speeds to super sponsorship and now has ‘top team’ backing

Mark 'Wolfie' Smith is welcomed to the RWUD racing team by owner Chris Harwood, who lives in Exmouth from where he runs Hazelwood Contractors and Gardencare. Picture: MARK SMITH

Budleigh men serve up ‘outstanding’ performance to knock Plymouth out of the Parrott Trophy.

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton

Exmouth cycle ace Will Tidball races to Track World bronze medal

Will Tidball at the conclusion of the team pursuit that he and his team mates had just won the bronze medal in at the Track World Cup held in London. Picture SWpix.com.

Madeira four help Devon ladies to Atherley Trophy success against Somerset

The Madeira four; Deirdre Norman, Janine Orchard, Jan Roberts and Christine Macaulay, who all played their part in the Devon ladies Atherley Trophy win over Somerset. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

Cockles to try again on Saturday at home to Drybrook

Action from the Cockles defeat at Bracknell. Picture JAN MCCARTHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists