Budleigh men 'off the mark' in the Over-60s League

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

Staying in Division Two of the Exeter and District Triples League for the Budleigh men this season is a top priority and, as the team went in search of their first win of the season away to Seaton this week, there was a strong desire not to return empty handed, writes David Roberts.

With only three points gained in the opening two matches of the season there was relief all round as the men returned home with six of the eight points from a 33-27 overall win.

Tony Barnes, Peter Hillman and debutant Bryan Membery raced into a 14 shot lead after six ends and never looked back as they ran out 22-11 winners with a good team performance.

Bob Clifford, Brian Ward and Andy Cardy were well in their match throughout but could not contain their opponents over the last three ends and lost out 11-16. Nevertheless a welcome result for the club.

The impressive start for the Budleigh Ladies in their Over-50s Triples League was knocked off course by the visiting Morchard Bishop team as they suffered a 30-34 defeat but on a positive note registered two points as the rink of Gwen Hurst, Bobbie Vanstone and Mo Bond out played their opponents to win comfortably 23-8. The next fixture, away to Shaldon will be an important one for the team as it is key that they stay in the hunt at the top of the table.

It has been a successful past week for the club as there have been two impressive home wins in mixed friendlies.

Against Ottery St Mary there was an 81-70 victory over five triple rinks. Anne Goddard, Marion Lacey and skip Mike Clark won 20-10 whilst Tony Lim, Gwen Hurst and Brian Ward also came through 19-10 as these two rinks made the difference.

There were also important draws for Melissa Camp, Graham Rant and Brian Goddard 13-all and for Ann Vincent, Derek Stanley and Captain Bobbie Vanstone 16-all, both rinks snatching their draws on their last ends.

Against Chardstock there was another great result as the club registered an 83-65 win.

Melissa Camp, Anne Clarke and Mike Clark totally dominated their rink 21-8 whilst Anne Goddard, Peter Hillman and Bobbie Vanstone were always in control as they came through 19-10.

Brian Goddard continued his undefeated streak as he skipped Bill Barber and Bunty Hudson to a 21-10 win as the triple never looked back having taken the first ten 10 without reply!

A special mention to Mike Clark, who undertook skip in both matches for the first time and registered two wins in the friendly matches - a great achievement.

The Club entertain the Masonic bowlers in the coming week whilst the men play Marina A (Dawlish) at home in the Over-60s Triples League. In addition to their Over-50s League match, the Budleigh ladies are also in Interclub action, taking on Victoria.

With an away friendly against Seaton and the visit of touring side City and Port of Bristol, the outdoor season at Budleigh is well and truly underway.