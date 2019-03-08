Budleigh men complete Over-60s Triples League 'Houdini hat-trick' to survive in Division 2

To achieve survival in the Exeter and District Over-60s Triples League this season against all the odds has been an amazing feat for the Budleigh Men and three consecutive wins against top teams to finish the season has made it a remarkable achievement, writes David Roberts.

Full credit must go to Peter Hillman the player/manager of the team for having to make some difficult decisions throughout the season.

However, he stuck to his guns showing faith in the existing squad and was duly rewarded.

This was an unlikely outcome three weeks ago and there was great celebration at the club as six of the eight points against Hemyock this week was achieved.

Tony Barnes, Peter Hillman and skip David Roberts knew the importance of this game and delivered accordingly with an impressive controlled eight point win 21-13.

Equally the triple of Brian Ward, Andrew Cardy and Brian Goddard did a great job keeping their opponents within touching distance to just lose out by two shots.

In the ladies' Over-50s Triples League, the Budleigh ladies will have to wait to know how their season will finish as their table top match against Okehampton was cancelled due to travel problems.

There were mixed friendly losses against Honiton (40-50) with one winning rink of Derek Stanley, Joan Shaw and Bryan Membery 15-14 and also against Exonia (50-77).

However, there was joy for the team on two rinks in this match as Graham Rant, Peter Hillman and Bill Barber won through 19-16 and Melissa Camp, Joan Shaw and Brian Goddard won by six shots 19-13.

In the Internal competitions congratulations to Hilary Medley and Andrew Cardy through to their respective championship finals and Norman Upchurch and Andrew Cardy, who have reached the men's pairs final.