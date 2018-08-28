Budleigh ladies win another big match

The Budleigh ladies were in action again this week in the Devon Lane Triples Bowls League, and, with confidence high following last week’s win over Torbay, there was great celebration as another great win was achieved, writes David Roberts.

In another ‘nail-biting’ contest against another big club, Madeira, the Budleigh bowlers claimed a terrific two shot victory, with the match finishing 63-61.

It was the home rinks that had the crucial wins with Margaret Avery, Bunty Hudson and Mo Bond playing well on their way to a 19-11 success while Melissa Camp, Lilian Grainger and skip Joan Shaw, served up a solid all-round performance that took them to an 18-11 victory.

The away rinks of Gwen Hurst, Celia Mangeng and Dawn Graham and Ann Vincent, Ann Membery and Di Dixon played their part, keeping Maderia in check to give the club a great overall two shot win.

The other highlight of the week for the club was the impressive win for the Budleigh Falcons in the Budleigh Evening League as they beat league leaders the Maderia Robins 34-28 to take all six points.

Derek Stanley, Richard Cooper and Terry Kelly were never behind as they won through 18-14, and in a thrilling finish Keith Edwards, Terry Escott and Brian Crook scored four shots on the last end to win 16-14 having been behind for the whole match!

The men had two big matches this week.

The first was an Over-60s match against Mid Devon where the club is struggling to make a mark, and, again, there was no joy for the team as they suffered a 107-78 reversal.

The home rink of Richard Cooper, Tony Lim, Dick Mitchell and skip John Dill was the only success as they won 24-15, scoring 14 shots without reply over the first seven ends.

The best of the away rinks was that of Brian Ward, Tony Hanson, Simon Weclawek and Paul Griffin, who served up a terrific late comeback but ultimately went down 23-15.

In the Top Club competition, playing against Maderia, the men lost out 3-2 in terms of the matches, but there were impressive performances for Leighton Burston, in a 21-15 win in the four wood discipline, and for the Budleigh two wood rink, as Tony Lim, Dick Mitchell, David Tomlinson and skip Brian Crook scored 10 shots over the last four ends without reply, to win 21-15.

Congratulations to the Maderia men as they move into the semi-final of the competition.

In other action, Budleigh notched up a quality 22-11 win in the Exonia League against the Dyehards as Gerard McCarthy, Peter Cooper and Leighton Burston raced away, registering seven shots early on to take control.

In the Tuesday Triples League, there were wins for Team Elm (Peter Nicholls, Simon Weclawek and Brian Summers, 23-7) and for Team Ash (Derek Stanley, Di Dixon and Tony Lim, 23-10).

In terms of forthcoming action, there are two big matches coming up with one that will see the ladies play in the Topclub competition and the men will see action in the Parrott Trophy.