Budleigh ladies win again in their O50s League campaign

PUBLISHED: 13:17 28 May 2019

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife

It has been a great start to the Exeter and District Over-50s Triples League for the Budleigh ladies with two wins out of three, so their latest outing, a visit to Shaldon, was always going to be an important match to keep the team at the top of the division, and they didn't disappoint, writes David Roberts.

Budleigh won the match 41-31 with Anne Goddard, Ann Vincent and Di Dixon staying in control throughout to win their rink 18-13, while Melissa Camp, Bunty Hudson and Mo Bond, held off a late comeback from their opponents, to win 23-18.

The ladies had also played in the Interclub earlier in the week at Starcross against Victoria (Torquay).

This is a knockout competition and on this occasion their opponents proved to be too strong as Victoria won 57-30.

The best of the rinks was that of Melissa Camp, Ann Vincent, Bobbie Vanstone and Marilyn Jackson, who had a great start with a seven shot lead after five ends, but were then unable to hold off a rampant Victoria.

The past week saw two fine wins for the mixed friendly team.

At home to Masonic, over three triples, there was a 64-52 victory with wins on two of the four rinks.

Anne Goddard, Joan Shaw and David Roberts recovered from a slow start to dominate in a 19-10 win whilst Tony Lim, Bobbie Vanstone and Brian Goddard played well together for their 16-9 result.

There was a nail-biting finish to rink four as Tony Barnes, Peter Hillman and Marilyn Jackson came back from nowhere with four shots on the penultimate end to draw only to lose by one shot on the final end!

Then, away at Seaton, Budleigh were indebted to the hosts who kindly provided them with four players to make the four rinks, and, in a tightly contested match, there was a great win for Budleigh!

Andrew Scudder, Di Dixon, (Glen Elliott) and Bryan Membery won 19-11 whilst Gwen Hurst, Bob Gooch (Carol Armatage) and skip David Roberts also took their rink 19-11.

Brian Ward, (Hilary Sunderland) Graham Rant and Mo Bond completed a three rink win with a great fight back scoring seven shots over the last four ends to win 17-13 and complete a 64-56 team victory.

The men played Marina A (Dawlish) in the Exeter and District Over-60s League, but only managed to take two of the eight points on offer as Tony Barnes, Peter Hillman and skip David Roberts won their rink 19-16, but overall the team went down 43-30.

