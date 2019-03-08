Budleigh ladies topple previous table-toppers to take over at the summit

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

Division Two of the ladies', Exeter and District Over-50s League, has been a happy hunting ground for Budleigh ladies this season and there have been some encouraging performances to date, so it was fitting that the past week saw a tremendous win as the Budleigh team moved to the top of division defeating previous table-toppers Okehampton 55-24, writes David Roberts.

Penny Weeks, Bobbie Vanstone and Marilyn Jackson were in tremendous form and registered 16 shots without reply over the first six ends after which they continued to dominate, winning comfortably at 36-9.

Gwen Hurst, Bunty Hudson and Mo Bond similarly had a strong start scoring 10 shots without reply and despite a spirited response from their opponents won through 19-15. This latest success and the team sitting top is a great achievement for the club.

In the only mixed friendly match of the week Budleigh visited Bitton Park (Teignmouth) and, on a very enjoyable afternoon, the honours were shared as both teams won two rinks and registered a 65-65 draw. The best of the Budleigh rinks was that of Hilary Medley, Norman Upchurch and Mo Bond, who won 19-11 while the rink of Graham Rant, Bunty Hudson and skip Ralph Cartwright, won 22-17.

The men visited Maderia and, whilst losing overall by nine shots, played some good bowls.

The rink of Bob Clifford, Derek Stanley, Peter Hillman and skip Gerry Roberts fought back to draw 15-15.

Tony Lim, Graham Rant, Bryan Membery and Brian Goddard just missed out 12-15 whilst Tony Barnes, Norman Upchurch, Bob Gooch and Ralph Cartwright just couldn't prevent a 14-20 loss.

The Budleigh men have reached the halfway stage of the season in the Exeter and District Over-60s League and travelled to Hemyock in search of more vital points, but could only return with one as they were defeated 41-29. As a result of this latest loss they remain second from bottom in the Division Two table.

Bob Clifford, Paul Griffin and Andrew Cardy were unlucky not to win their rink having been well ahead throughout only for their opponents to snatch a draw on the last end 17-17. Tony Barnes, Peter Hillman and skip David Roberts could not get a foothold on their rink and were well beaten 12-24.

The club held its summer barbecue on Saturday night when over 40 members enjoyed a lovely evening.

Thanks to Brian Goddard, Ralph Cartwright and Mo Bond for serving up some great food and also to Joan Shaw, Dick Mitchell, Bobbie Vanstone, Anne Goddard, Joan Cowing and Nicola for all their help.

The coming week sees the visit of Honiton in a mixed friendly whilst the men play Culm Vale at home in the Over-60s league.

The ladies play Maderia in the Over-50s and the men take a rink to Exonia as they compete in their Victory Cup.