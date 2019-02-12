Budleigh ladies register another impressive win

We have been reporting on the on-going success of the Budleigh Ladies in the Devon Lane League recently, but last week the ladies arguably topped their previous exploits as they took all 10 points after a superb display that saw them defeat table-topping North Devon, writes David Roberts.

In the home element of the fixture, Ann Vincent, Bunty Hudson and Joan Shaw had a tremendous finish from their game, coming from behind as they scored 15 shots over the last five ends to win 25-12.

Melissa Camp, Di Lowe and Dawn Graham also stepped up the pace in the final ends to score nine shots over two ends to take their rink 17-15.

In the away element of the fixture, Gwen Hurst, Di Dixon and skip Marilyn Jackson settled in the second half of their game to go on and record a comfortable win at 20-13.

The other away rink was a walkover due to an injury before the match to a North Devon team member, but this takes nothing away from a great overall team victory.

In league terms, the Budleigh team sit mid-table ahead of some big clubs, which is a big improvement on last season and their final match against Torquay could see them move into a top three finish!

Meanwhile, the Budleigh men recorded another important win in the Exonia Evening League as they beat the Exonia Dyehards 19-13 with Don Huish, Brian Evans and Skip Leighton Burston all playing well to overcome a strong opposition team.

In the Budleigh Evening League the Buzzhawks, having secured the league title in the previous match, took all six points against the Budleigh Falcons.

Brian Ward, Mike Shaw and David Roberts recovered from a slow start to win 22-15 whilst Dick Mitchell, Brian Evans and Peter Cooper hit a purple patch half way through and stayed ahead to win 17-13.

An away trip to Honiton for a mixed team saw a close encounter but an overall two shot loss for the club. Melissa Camp, Mike Shaw, Margaret Avery and Paul Griffin won the last end to snatch victory on their rink 19-18. Ann Vincent, Derek Stanley, Mo Bond with skip Gerry Roberts keeping his nerve on the last end secured a draw 14-14 with his final two woods.

Gerard McCarthy, Gwen Hurst, Don Huish and Joan Shaw fought all the way but lost out 15-18. Sunday saw the visit of Dawlish in a mixed match and there was a convincing overall win for the club 45-27.

Tony Lim, Joan Cowing, Bunty Hudson and skip Gerry Roberts took control in the second half of the game to win through 24-14 whilst Peter Burch, Mike Clark, Di Dixon and Mo Bond played consistently to take their rink 21-13. The Tuesday morning triples league saw a win for table-toppers team Elm (26-14), with Celia Mangeng, David Tomlinson and Mo Bond combining well, and for team Willow (22-12) whilst in the club competitions John Dill progressed to the semi-finals of the four wood and David Roberts reached the semi-final of the two wood.

Don Huish also progressed in the 106 discipline. In the ladies’ competitions Margaret Avery has reached the final of the two wood.

The ladies visit Exonia in a triples friendly in the coming week and also entertain Mid Devon, whilst there is a mixed home match against local rivals Topsham.