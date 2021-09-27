Budleigh Ladies progress in Devon Cup

Published: 3:12 PM September 27, 2021

On Sunday, Budleigh Salterton Ladies welcomed Barnstaple Town Ladies to contest a first round match of the Graddon Vending Devon County FA (DCFA) Senior Cup, writes SpursTom.

The Robinettes, enjoyed a fairly comfortable passage to the next stage of the competition against opponents a league below them. Due to illness, Bec Long took on the goalkeeping duties, though rarely troubled, she dealt very well when called into action. The hosts had 90% possession, but were denied by the brilliance of Amy Darnley, the Barnstaple ‘keeper, who was like a magnet as we went in 0-0 at the break.

The second period saw Lucy Burch take over in goal for the Robinettes, giving a satisfactory performance. Bec Long reverted to her normal striker’s role, in which she did not disappoint those supporters in attendance.

She struck twice, firstly from a perfect pass from the right wing, and the second through sheer persistence following up after a save by the keeper, to make sure of a 2-0 victory. It was not surprising that Bec Long was named Player of the match for Budleigh.

The win followed a 2-1 win at Axminster Town in the Devon Women’s Football League last week. As expected from previous meetings between these two fierce rivals, it was a close, hard-fought contest.

You may also want to watch:

Having added to their squad, Budleigh looked defensively solid, with new players, ‘keeper Ashleigh Cowan and left-back Jodie Millet giving performances which made them the team’s joint Player of the Match.

The Robinettes looked threatening going forward, battled for every ball. Good link up play led to their two well executed goals from Jodie Millet and Bec Long. As usual, Axminster made things difficult and were rewarded in part by a consolation goal from Floriane Halkyard.

Robinette’s manager, Nick Long, stated he was very pleased with the performance, a deserved victory to kick the season off.

Next up for the BSFC Ladies, is a home F.A. (yes that’s right F.A. Cup) match against Axminster on Sunday 03rd October 2021 with a 2.00pm kick off. Please come and cheer the Robinettes on.