Budleigh ladies Over-50s make stunning start to new outdoor season

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

When you start a new season you never know how you are going to fair as clubs look to strengthen their teams, but the Budleigh Ladies had nothing to fear as they took on St Thomas ladies away from home in the Devon Over 50s Triples league as they won impressively on both rinks with an overall score of 59-11, writes David Roberts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

Anne Goddard, Melissa Camp and skip Mo Bond walked on water as the rain came down and they stuck to their task to totally outplay their opponents 48-4. On the other rink Gwen Hurst, Ann Vincent and Penny Weeks also defied the weather and the St Thomas ladies to win through 11-7.

The Budleigh men visited Culm Vale for their first outing of the new Over-60s Triples League and, against a strong home side, they were edged out by a margin of just four shots at 30-26.

Bill Barber, Peter Cooper and Paul Griffin fought well to stay in their match and won the last end to snatch a 14-14 draw.

Tony Barnes, Peter Hillman and skip David Roberts were well in touch until the halfway stage, but as the rain increased, it was their opponents who coped better and despite a strong finish scoring seven shots over the last five ends lost out 12-16.

In the first home friendly of the season, the Budleigh bowlers were taken to task by Heavitree 76-54 with the only Budleigh win being on the rink of Bob Clifford, Peter Hillman and Mo Bond who were in control throughout to take their rink, 21-11.

The next best performance was that of Tony Lim, Hilary Medley and Brian Goddard who were 16-1 down at tea, but fought back well to lose out by only six shots 16-22 at the end.

Saturday saw the first visit this outdoor season from a touring side as Swindon-based Westlecot came to Cricket Field Lane.

Played over six triple rinks there was a great overall performance from the Budleigh bowlers with an overall win 127-80.

Star performers were Ann Vincent, Peter Hillman and Brian Goddard who raced to an 18-0 lead ending the day 39-4 winners. Best of the other rinks were Brian Ward, Derek Stanley and Bobbie Vanstone ,26-9 and Tony Barnes, Anne Clarke and David Roberts 22-13 winners. Melissa Camp, Mike Clark, Paul Griffin, Hilary Medley, Graham Rant and Ralph Cartwright fought well in their respective triples to draw 14-14. The visit from the first touring side of the year certainly was a great social occasion and a big thank you to all playing and helping members.

The coming week sees mixed friendlies against Bitton Park and St Thomas whilst the ladies visit Madeira in the Over-50s and the men are home to Feniton in the Over-60s league.