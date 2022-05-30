News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Budleigh Ladies miss out on cup final

person

Tim Herbert

Published: 4:30 PM May 30, 2022
Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife - Credit: Archant

In the Eastern Division Cup Final, at Ottery St Mary, Westexe Park Rangers celebrated their first season of competitive football by winning a second cup as they beat Budleigh Salterton by the only goal of the game scored by Hollie Stone.  

In an intriguing match, Budleigh were looking to complete a 'double', having already claimed the League title and Westexe were after another trophy to add to the Devon Supplementary Cup they won earlier in the month. After Westexe took the lead, they battled determinedly to hold on to it, which resulted in their goalkeeper, Emily Worbey receiving the match ball as Player of the Match. 

Westexe progressed to play Torquay United in the final on Tuesday and while it was disappointing for the Budleigh Ladies to miss out on this showpiece occasion, they can still reflect on a brilliant season. 

Women's Football
Budleigh News

