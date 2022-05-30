Budleigh Ladies miss out on cup final

In the Eastern Division Cup Final, at Ottery St Mary, Westexe Park Rangers celebrated their first season of competitive football by winning a second cup as they beat Budleigh Salterton by the only goal of the game scored by Hollie Stone.

In an intriguing match, Budleigh were looking to complete a 'double', having already claimed the League title and Westexe were after another trophy to add to the Devon Supplementary Cup they won earlier in the month. After Westexe took the lead, they battled determinedly to hold on to it, which resulted in their goalkeeper, Emily Worbey receiving the match ball as Player of the Match.

Westexe progressed to play Torquay United in the final on Tuesday and while it was disappointing for the Budleigh Ladies to miss out on this showpiece occasion, they can still reflect on a brilliant season.