Budleigh ladies make it two in a row with fine success at neighbours Madeira

If early season form is an indication of long term success then the Budleigh Ladies have given themselves a great platform with two early season overall wins in the Devon Over-50s Triples League, writes David Roberts.

Having taken Exeter St Thomas to task last week they visited Maderia and came away with four of the six points with an impressive 38-27 win.

Melissa Camp, Ann Membery and skip Mo Bond recovered from a slow start to score 17 shots to the two Madeira scored over the last nine ends as they ran out worthy 21-9 victors.

On the other rink it was so nearly another victory for the Budleigh ladies as Ann Vincent, Bobbie Vanstone and Marilyn Jackson stayed ahead the whole of their match only to be defeated on the last end, losing by a single shot at 18-17.

Nevertheless, two away wins to start the season is a great start for the club.

The men entertained Feniton in Division Two of the Exeter and District Over-60s League at Cricket Field Lane and suffered their second successive overall loss by four shots, going down 30-26.

Both triple rinks were hotly contested, but Brian Ward, Andrew Cardy and skip Brian Goddard held their nerve and in registering six shots on the penultimate end to win 16-11.

That meant it was up to Peter Cooper, Paul Griffin and David Roberts to try and clinch the overall win, but the Feniton triple held firm, and, with a strong finish, won 19-10. Two points for the Budleigh team, but clearly this season is going to be a very competitive one.

A mixed home friendly match against Bitton Park proved to be a difficult encounter for the Budleigh bowlers as they suffered a 72-57 reversal.

There was success on only one of the four rinks with Penny Weeks, Derek Stanley and skip Brian Goddard, finishing strongly, scoring 10 shots over the last four ends to take the rink 24-17.

In an away visit to St Thomas, it was Brian Goddard again who skipped the only winning rink as he, together with Tony Barnes and Andrew Scudder won 18-14, but the team went down to an overall 71-65 defeat. In the same match the rink of Anne Goddard, Bryan Membery and Mo Bond, won the last end to draw their match 14-14.

In the Devon Section Three Unbadged Triples competition there was a fine 19-6 win for Peter Hillman, Paul Griffin and David Roberts, which sees them through to the quarter final.

Saturday saw the Budleigh Bowls Club Open Day and a big thank you must be recorded to all involved as the sun shone and members welcomed new faces to the club.

For anyone interested in playing and couldn't make the day, please contact David Roberts, the outdoor secretary on 07887 601619.

The coming week sees triples league action for the ladies and men against Morchard Bishop and Seaton respectively, and the club also welcome Ottery St Mary and Chardstock to Cricket Field Lane for mixed friendlies.