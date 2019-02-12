Advanced search

Budleigh ladies maintain impressive form in the Lane League competition

PUBLISHED: 10:04 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:04 20 February 2019

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife

This indoor season for the Budleigh ladies has been an impressive one across the range of competitions and friendlies and, in particular, there have been some great performances in the Devon Lane League campaign, writes David Roberts.

Playing some big clubs, the ladies have certainly held their own and the recent encounter with Sidmouth ladies was a fine example of this.

Played over four rinks, two home and two away, there was an overall win 75-71 with the home rink of Hilary Medley, Bunty Hudson and skip Joan Shaw playing some great bowls to win 26-12 whilst Melissa Camp, Di Lowe and Dawn Graham secured a vital draw of 20-20, scoring the levelling shot on the final end!

Away from home, Gwen Hurst, Di Dixon and Celia Mangeng fought back well to minimise the loss 16-21 and Ann Vincent, Marilyn Jackson and Mo Bond similarly reduced the margin to five shots at 13-18 to ensure five points were banked by the Budleigh team. The men once again were well beaten in the Over-60s League, going down 92-68 as Dawlish won on three rinks.

Congratulations, to the home rink of Keith Edwards, Mike Shaw, Simon Weclawek and skip Peter Cooper, who won through 24-14 with a fine finish, scoring 14 shots over the last seven ends.

Bob Clifford, Tony Lim, David Tomlinson and skip David Roberts just couldn’t pull back a late deficit to lose 17-21 and away from home Richard Cooper, Brian Alabaster, Paul Griffin and John Dill put up a great fight, but lost out 20-26.

With only one match left in this league against Axminster, it has been a disappointing season for the men. There was a happier outcome for the men in a home friendly over two rinks against Maderia as an overall 36-33 victory was recorded, mainly thanks to the rink of Mike Killoran, Dick Mitchell, Paul Griffin and skip Leighton Burston, who recovered from a slow start to hit a purple patch halfway through and go on to win 18-11. Tony Lim, Don Huish, Peter Cooper and David Roberts had a great opportunity to win their rink, finding themselves 14-2 up after seven ends, only to see their lead disappear quickly as some consistent bowling from their opponents and accurate shots from Madeira skip Bob Finch reversed the advantage as they lost out 18-22.

The Tuesday Triples League saw wins for Team Oak (Bob Clifford, Bill Barber and Dawn Graham) and for Team Elm (Celia Mangeng, Mike Killoran and David Tomlinson) and in the Men’s Exonia League there was a fine win for Gerard McCarthy, Peter Cooper and skip Paul Griffin as they beat the Exonia Rebels 21-10. There was a close encounter in the Budleigh Evening League as the Exonia Eagles won through 38-33 against Madeira Bluebirds, and, in the coming week, the top three places in this league should be decided as Sidmouth play the Budleigh Falcons and the Budleigh Buzzards meet Madeira Bluebirds.

In other news, congratulations, to Leighton Burston, who progressed to the semi-final of the men’s 106 club competition with a convincing win over David Roberts.

