Budleigh ladies impress in Lane trophy success against Axminster

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

Budleigh ladies were in fine form as they made a winning start to their Lane trophy competition campaign, writes Don Huish.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The ladies won overall by 52 shots to 42 against Axminster to bank six points.

In the home element of the tie, Joan Shaw, skipping Melissa Camp and Margaret Avery, won by 21 shots to 10 while at Axminster, Ann Vincent, Diane Dixon and Margaret Jackson needed to finish strongly, and did so, to record a 21-15 victory.

Budleigh entertained Ottery St Mary in a mixed friendly that saw rink honours shared, but the final score was in favour of Budleigh, who won 37-25.

Margaret Avery, Andrew Scudder, Gerard McCarthy and Don Huish were never headed, finishing on plus 15.

Mike Clark's rink fought hard to draw level at 13-all with one end to play, only then to drop three shots, but this did not detract from an enjoyable afternoon's bowling.

The first of the new season's pairings of the Madeira Bluebirds with their clubmates, the Robins, in the Ashbury Dental Care Evening League ended in favour of the Robins.

Ken Roberts' Robins won 26-12 while David McCauley's trio survived a late surge by the Bluebirds to snatch a 13-all draw, thus banking five of the six points on offer.

This coming week's matches will all take place at Budleigh. The ladies will entertain two rinks from Madeira and later in the week, the Vice Presidents Association are also bringing two rinks.

The Buzzhawks hope to continue their unbeaten run when they meet the Exonia Eagles in the Evening League.