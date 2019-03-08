Advanced search

Budleigh ladies edged out after superb effort in Lanes Trophy meeting with Plymouth

PUBLISHED: 13:55 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:55 05 November 2019

Budleigh ladies were most impressive in their Lanes Trophy meeting with the powerhouse that is Plymouth, one they were ultimately edged out in, but not before they had put in a terrific effort, writes Don Huish

Success on one rink in the home element of the fixture and also on one of the away rinks led to the team banking four points, while the Plymouth ladies took six points on account of an overall 63-61 success.

Congratulations all round, in particular to Ann Goddard, Dianzee Lowe and Celia Mangeng, who, in the Budleigh meeting, won by 19 to 12 and also to Margaret Avery, Bunty Hudson and Mo Bond, who returned home after the long drive from Plymouth having secured two points thanks to their plus 10 victory.

There was just the one match played this week in the Ashbury Dental Care Evening League and it was a local derby contested by the Budleigh Falcons and the Madeira Robins.

On this occasion, the Robins proved to be too strong for their opponents and earned all six points by winning on both rinks with an aggregate score of 38 to 22.

Budleigh played a friendly with Isca that ended with rink honours shared. Although Mo Bond's team of Melissa Camp, Andrew Scudder and captain Peter Cooper won by 20 shots to 16, Budleigh's loss on the second rink was greater and so Isca gained the overall win.

