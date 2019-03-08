Budleigh ladies dish up another fine away performance to stay top of the table

Archant

Another fine performance from the Budleigh Ladies in the Exeter and District Over-50s League has consolidated their position at the top of the Division Two table, writes David Roberts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The ladies travelled to Morchard Bishop where they enjoyed a 37-26 win.

Melissa Camp, Bunty Hudson and Mo Bond found themselves in a close match early on, only to break clear over the last six ends, scoring 11 shots without reply to seal a convincing 21-12 victory.

Gwen Hurst, Ann Vincent and skip Marilyn Jackson where behind by seven shots at the halfway stage on their rink, but they also mounted a splendid strong finish, scoring a dozen shots without reply over the final seven ends on their way to a 16-14 success.

There is a great team spirit amongst this group of bowlers and to be at the top of the league at this stage of the season is a fine achievement.

The next match sees them make the trip to Shaldon.

Meanwhile, the Budleigh men are finding it difficult to find any consistent form and suffered an unexpected home overall defeat of 47 shots to 24 when they hosted basement side Seaton B in their latest Exeter and District Over-60s Triples League fixture and this latest defeat means they once again find themselves just outside the relegation zone. With six matches of the season left it will need a great effort to pull clear, but, at this stage, it is still in their hands and all to play for.

Picking up points in the next match away to Marina (Dawlish) now becomes very important.

The men visited Sidmouth in a friendly over four triple rinks and narrowly lost 71-67 in what was a most enjoyable match.

Bob Clifford, Brian Ward and Mike Clark played well throughout to win 20-15 whilst two other rinks were in contention throughout and just lost out by one shot.

Tony Barnes, Norman Upchurch and Brian Goddard 13-14 and Derek Stanley, Peter Hillman and Bill Barber 20-21.

The only mixed friendly of the week saw an overall win for the club at home to Belmont 55-37.

Melissa Camp, Marilyn Foreman and Ralph Cartwright won through 19-12 whilst Bob Clifford, Mike Clark and skip Marilyn Jackson finished strongly to take their rink 17-12.

Brian Goddard skipped an all Budleigh match with Ann Vincent and Hilary Medley to make up the third rink of the afternoon winning 17-13.

The club's internal competitions are well underway and Peter Hillman progressed in the men's championship whilst Gerry Roberts achieved wins in the two wood singles and handicap.

In the coming week there is a visit to Phear Park for a mixed friendly and the men will also contest the annual Victory Cup at the clubs Cricketfield Lane headquarters.