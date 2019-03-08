Budleigh ladies complete an impressive Lane League term with win over Torquay United

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton Archant

The Budleigh Ladies signed off their Devon Lane League season with another creditable display against Torquay United, writes David Roberts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The ladies were 74-54 winners and, for their efforts, banked another six points and thus secured a top half finish in the league table.

In a league with a number of big clubs, this season has been a big success for the club and congratulations go to all the lady members involved.

Against Torquay, the home rink of Melissa Camp, Di Lowe and skip Joan Shaw did the real damage with a 23 point victory of 31-8. They had raced into a 17-0 lead before there was any reply by their opponents.

Ann Vincent, Margaret Avery and Dawn Graham travelled to Torquay and took the home club by surprise, racing into a 12-0 lead after six ends before fighting off a late comeback to win 18-9. With the two other rinks keeping their losses to single figures, a twenty-shot win was well deserved.

The ladies travelled to Maderia for a friendly that proved to be a close encounter, but they prevailed to take the spoils with an overall 42-40 success, winning on both rinks by one shot.

Ann Vincent, Bunty Hudson, Joan Cowing and Joan Shaw fought off a mid match comeback from Maderia to pull through 19-18, whilst Marion Lacey, Anne Clarke, Margaret Avery and Marilyn Jackson, finished strongly to win 23-22.

The Budleigh men’s Evening League, Les Thwaite Trophy saw first round wins for the Maderia Robins and Bluebirds defeating the Budleigh Buzzhawks and the Budleigh Falcons respectively.

In the Tuesday Triples League there were wins for Team Oak (Bob Clifford, Brian Alabaster and David Roberts, 16-9) and Team Willow (Hilary Medley, Bob Gooch and John Dill, 17-11).

In the Sidmouth Evening League there was a fine win for the Budleigh men making it two on the trot as they beat the Maderia Cowboys 28-16.

Leighton Burston, Gerard McCarthy, Brian Evans and skip Terry Escott played well together, but it was Terry who made the difference saving five shots on two occasions and on one end trailed the jack through to make a six. This was certainly a great win – well done to all involved.

Gerry Roberts, John Dill, Mike Killoran and Richard Cooper represented the Devon Vice Presidents against Honiton and whilst losing on their rink contributed to an overall win.

In the Internal club competitions, congratulations to Paul Griffin and Tony Lim, who will compete in the four-wood championship final, whilst Peter Burch progressed in the 106 competition with Paul Griffin securing a semi-final place.

In the ladies’ four-wood championship, congratulations to Joan Shaw, who is through to the final and will play the winner of Di Dixon and Dawn Graham semi-final. In the Rene French Pairs, there was a win for Hilary Medley and Dawn Graham 22-9.

The final event of last week was Saturday’s Captains’ Invitation Day where the ladies do battle against the men.

In the morning session the men were triumphant on both rinks. Bill Barber, Simon Weclawek and David Roberts won 17-11 whilst Tony Lim, Mike Clark and Peter Burch won through 13-6.

In the afternoon it was the men again who prevailed with a 17-7 win as Paul Griffin, Mike Shaw, Dick Mitchell and skip Gerry Roberts took the upper hand early on and never looked back.

Bacon baps served at lunchtime courtesy of Mo Bond and her team went down well and a scrumptious Sunday lunch with close to 40 members rounded off a busy week and again, a big thank you, to Mo Bond and all the team for making the occasion an enjoyable one.

The coming week sees a mixed friendly away to Dawlish, a Vice Presidents men’s match at the club, and the Evening League, Les Thwaite semi-finals.