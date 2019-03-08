Budleigh ladies closing in on promotion

Bowls. Archant

With only two league fixtures for the club in the past week, and with league matches running out, there is sharp focus on the potential for promotion for the Budleigh Ladies from Division 2 of the Exeter and District Triples League and survival for the men in Division 2 of their respective Triples League, writes David Roberts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In the Ladies' Over 50s there was high expectation against lowly Exonia, but there was disappointment as there was an overall loss by two shots 29-31.

However it was the triple of Ann Vincent, Bobbie Vanstone and skip Marilyn Jackson who registered two vital points with a 16-8 win and leaves the team well in contention in the top three of the league table.

Although there was an eleven shot overall loss for the men there were two vital points gained as well in their relegation battle in the Over 60s against Maderia as Tony Barnes, Peter Hillman and Brian Goddard won through 19-9.

These points are so important at this point in the season and with three matches left it is still in the hands of the team to avoid the drop to Division Three.

In the club competitions Bryan Membery has secured his place in the Singles Championship final, Hilary Medley is through to the Open Singles semi-final and Ann Membery reached the semi-final of the three wood - 106.

In the Ladies' Pairs, Anne Goddard and Joan Shaw progressed to the semi-final.

In fixtures going forward, Castle Carey Touring team visit the club and there are home friendlies against Topsham and Starcross as well as important league matches for the ladies and men against Topsham and Sidmouth.

The men also take part in the Coronation Invitation event at Maderia.