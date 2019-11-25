Budleigh ladies bank four points from Lane meeting with Torbay

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn Archant

Budleigh's ladies played well to gain four points from their latest Lane Trophy fixture against the powerful Torbay Club, writes Don Huish,

In the home element of the match, Lilian Grainger, Dianzee Lowe and Mo Bond withstood a late run by their opponents to win by 20 shots to 18.

In the action at Torbay, Ann Goddard, Ann Vincent and Marilyn Jackson sealed a more comfortable victory by scoring 10 shots on ends 16 and 17 to finish as comfortable 26-19 winners.

A men's friendly at Madeira ended in a narrow victory for Budleigh by 50 shots to 47 and by two rinks to one.

Budleigh benefitted from the loan of four Madeira bowlers whose participation was greatly appreciated.

Brian Crook's side recorded the best score, plus six and Peter Cooper's trio won by plus two, - a very pleasant afternoon in the company of old friends !

In a three rink mixed friendly at Dawlish, the hosts evened the score after their defeat at Budleigh last month and triumphed by 62 shots to 40 and on all rinks.

Gerard McCarthy, Lilian Grainger, Dianzee Lowe and |Brian Goddard almost pulled off a rink win but were pipped at the post when their opponents scored the vital single shot on the final end to win 17-16.

This week's Ashbury Dental Care Evening League fixture saw the Budleigh Falcons take on the Madeira Bluebirds and the latter side won on both rinks earning the maximum six points. Peter Burch's trio fought hard before losing to Ian Munro's side by 14 shots to 18.

On the second rink, the Falcons were leading after 12 ends - and then the wheels fell off ! This allowed Leighton Burston's Bluebirds to score ten shots over the next six ends and win by 18 to 10.

The entry forms for the three men's singles competitions are now available and the organiser, Gerard McCarthy, is keen to encourage greater numbers to play this season.

The club's outdoor annual general meeting will be held at Cricket Field Lane on Saturday, November 30 with a 10am start time and every member is invited to attend.