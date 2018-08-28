Budleigh ladies are so impressive as they topple Torbay

Bowls. Ref: Bowls stock. Picture: Alex Walton Archant

The Devon ladies’ Lane Triples League is a very challenging competition, and, for the Budleigh ladies, there is the inevitability of meeting some big clubs throughout the season, writes David Roberts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

All that said, it therefore means that the ladies’ 62-48 win over Torbay in the competition was truly a magnificent achievement.

Whilst the rinks were shared, it was the away rink of Ann Vincent, Margaret Avery and Celia Mangeng that did the real damage as they secured a hugely impressive 22-8 win.

On top of that, in a tight match at home, Melissa Camp, Ann Membery and skip Di Dixon won through 16-11.

On the other rinks, Gwen Hurst, Marion Lacey and Joan Shaw just lost out 14-16 as did Lilian Grainger, Bunty Hudson and Mo Bond 10-13. Well done ladies, this represents a terrific team win.

Meanwhile, the Budleigh men were in action in a home friendly against local rivals Maderia against whom they secured a good overall win on both rinks, securing a 46-33 victory. Tony Lim, Mike Killoran, Peter Burch and ‘captain for the day’ Don Huish kept the lead throughout their match and went on to secure a 22-15 win, whilst the rink of Terry Escott, Tony Hanson, Simon Weclawek and skip Gerry Roberts held off a late comeback from Maderia to win 24-18.

The Budleigh ladies entertained Devon County ladies over two rinks at home and lost overall, but this was good experience for the club members and a great social occasion and thanks must go to Mo Bond, Joan Shaw and Margaret Avery for serving up a sumptuous tea.

In the Budleigh Salterton Evening League, the Maderia Robins took four of the six points against the Maderia Bluebirds with an overall win of 41-27 to hold on to top spot, whilst the Budleigh Buzzhawks impressively took all six points against the Exonia Eagles, winning 43-21. Brian Ward, Dick Mitchell and Paul Griffin won convincingly 24-7, whilst, in a closer encounter, Rod Freer, Mike Shaw and David Tomlinson held on to win 19-14.

There was a good win for Team Oak – Keith Edwards, Brian Alabaster and David Roberts – who enjoyed a 22-8 success in the Tuesday Triples League and also for Team Ash – Marion Lacey, Stephen Lacey and Gerry Roberts – who won 20-10.

There was success too in the men’s four-wood competition, to discover this year’s Budleigh indoor champion, with wins for Richard Cooper, Paul Griffin, Peter Burch and Gerry Roberts.

In the two wood competition, Leighton Burston, Don Huish, Richard Cooper and Peter Burch progressed to the quarter-finals.

Up and coming fixtures see the men play Mid Devon in the Over-60s League, whilst the ladies meet Maderia in the Lane League. In the Budleigh Evening League the Maderia Robins play the Budleigh Falcons.