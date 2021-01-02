Classic derby for Budleigh Ladies

Published: 12:00 AM January 2, 2021 Updated: 7:05 AM January 2, 2021

Budleigh Salterton ladies who won their opening game of the new Devon League season, 2-1 at Ottery St Mary before going down 5-3 against Signal Box Oak Villa. Picture; SPURSTOM - Credit: Archant

This match has now been postponed for safety reasons.

Budleigh Salterton Ladies were due to return to competitive football with a cracking local derby against Ottery St Mary on Sunday.



Budleigh are currently fourth in the table on seven points, while Ottery are two places back in sixth.

“A home derby game against Ottery St Mary is one of those fixtures we look out for,” said Budleigh manager Nick Long.

“It’s been a game that has gone either way in recent times. Budleigh have had the beating of Ottery in the last few years but they did get the better of us last season.

“We managed to edge past them with a 2-1 win at the start of this season and it’s always a good game.

“The players from both teams will be looking forward to the game. There is a local rivalry but also a lot of respect between the two teams.

“It’s a good one to get us restarted.

“We had a really good start to the season and a decent run of games. Everyone was disappointed with the second lockdown but we’ve set the players challenges to keep them fit and sharp.

“They’ve worked on some technical elements and we did manage to get a training session in before Christmas.

“The players are really keen this year, especially because last season was cut short. Everyone at the club has put in a big effort to keep the football enthusiasm going and the players have been brilliant in keeping themselves fit.

“We’ve all stayed in touch with each other and our target for 2021 will be to finish the season in the top half of the league.

“There are eight teams in the division and I want us to finish fourth, or above.

“It would also be nice to get a little cup run together. We’re not sure on what decisions have been taken on the County Cups but we’ve managed to get to a Cup Final before, and something we would love to repeat.”