Budleigh juniors racking up experience with bat and ball

Budleigh CC U10’s had seven players making their hard ball debut vs Ottery St Mary and there was a fantastic fizz around the team, who put in a great performance with the bat and ball. They came up short by 15 runs but nonetheless had a fab day of cricket.

The Budleigh CC U11's also took on Ottery in the League and were narrowly beaten by 10 runs with a score of 116 to 106. Budleigh CC batted first with Ted Neil and Theo Campbell scoring 23 and 15 runs respectively.

Charlie Eade continued improving his bowling, taking three wickets with catches from Isla Dixon and Ted Neil, while an accurate fielding throw from Maisie Eade led to a superb run out. Going into the final over, BSSC were marginally ahead which led to a great atmosphere on and off the pitch. The team are improving with every match and should be proud of their performance.

The Budleigh CC U12’s, who are defending District Champions, were dumped out of the cup by a superb Culmstock side. After a slow start, the Culmstock openers cut loose to post a competitive 119 of their 20 overs - and in reply the Budleigh top order struggled with a steady stream of wickets falling. A solid knock of 20 by Ben Picton, and a late flurry from Henry Russell (along with his two wickets) got Budleigh to within 30 but they fell to all out with two overs remaining.

The Budleigh CC U15’s marched on in the EDYCL Cup with a resounding win over Ottery St Mary. After a postponed first attempt, and in dim conditions, Budleigh posted a superb 140 - Nate James (50) and Ollie Batson (32) the stars of the show.

In reply, Ottery made 68 all out with wickets shared evenly between Ryan Harris Cotton, Zac Westaway and Jack Waldron, completing a 72-run win and progressing to the next round, where there is a repeat of last year’s final vs Heathcoat CC.

This week’s round-up was sponsored by Clip ’n Climb - the South-West's premier climbing experience.