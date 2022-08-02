Budleigh join pack chasing leaders Exmouth

The gap is down to 20 points between Budleigh and Exmouth with five games remaining in the A Division of the Tolchards Devon Cricket League.

While third-placed Budleigh were making short work of lowly Seaton on Saturday, Exmouth suffered just their third defeat of the season, going down at Plympton, who sit between the two East Devon clubs and 14 points away from top spot.

Seaton have not won a game all season and they were soon in trouble at Budleigh, with three of the top five failing to reach double figures. Damian Baxter (17) and Adam Bilston (20) did put up a fight but Budleigh attacked from all angles, with Jack England, Will Oxland and Edward Doble all taking early wickets.

The Seaton line-up were given a boost by Ben Morgan, who put together a brave unbeaten 52 and that helped his side to a semi-respectable 160 all out.

Unfortunately, the Seaton struggles this term have come in all facets of the game and, despite Tim Doulton and Ben Morgan snatching early wickets, they had no answer to the bludgeoning brilliance of Chathura Peiris, as he smashed his way to a superb 115 not out from 69 balls.

Budleigh won by seven wickets and will look forward to a visit from Torquay this weekend.

Exmouth always knew a trip to in-form Plympton would be a stern test and they lost talisman Jason Niemand for 17. Opening partner James Horler took up the responsibility with a watchful 74 and there were positive contributions from Cameron Kidd (47), Finlay Marks (25) and Matthew Kimber (25 no).

The Exmouth total of 255/7 was more than competitive and they made a great start in the field, Marks enjoying the rare pleasure of removing both home openers with run outs.

Plympton settled in the middle order and a decisive partnership of 99 between Tinotenda Mutombodzi (94) and Alex Carr (39 no) took the game away from Exmouth.

The Maer men welcome mid-table Abbotskerswell on Saturday, while Plympton travel to Exeter. It is going to be five weeks of fun.