Budleigh indoor bowlers sign off with fine win as Oak look set to win Triples League

PUBLISHED: 10:16 12 April 2019

Peter Cooper, manager of the Budleigh BuzzHawks winners of the Evening League is presented with the Shield and sponsorship cheque from Maurice Sims from Ashbury Dental Services. Picture BUDLEIGH BOWLS CLUB

Archant

As the indoor season draws to a close, it is always good for the morale of the club to finish on a high, and it did, as the Budleigh bowlers completed their mixed friendly season with an impressive home win 36-13 over Chardstock, writes David Roberts.

Maurice Sims, from Ashbury Dental Services, presents the winners of the Les Thwaite Trophy - Maderia Robins - represented by Rob Berry, Bob Finch and David Tucker. Picture BUDLEIGH BOWLS CLUBMaurice Sims, from Ashbury Dental Services, presents the winners of the Les Thwaite Trophy - Maderia Robins - represented by Rob Berry, Bob Finch and David Tucker. Picture BUDLEIGH BOWLS CLUB

Mike Killoran, Simon Weclawek, Margaret Avery and skip Gerry Roberts played well together, restricting their opponents to just scoring on four ends to take their rink 22-4.

Ann Vincent, Derek Stanley, Dick Mitchell and Mo Bond got off to a fine start and snuffed out a potential fight-back from Chardstock to win through 14-9.

The Tuesday Triples League this week had some significant results with title-chasing Team Oak beating top of the table Team Elm twice in three days, as Bob Clifford, Bill Barber and Dawn Graham had an important 17-10 win.

Bob and Bill kept up their good form with David Roberts in the second clash as the team held their nerve in a match of two halves, scoring 16 shots to two over the last nine ends to win 21-12.

Both Oak and Elm now sit joint top with 26 points.

Oak play Beech over the next week and just one point will clinch the title outright.

Team Willow have confirmed their third place finish as Bob Gooch, Brian Evans and skip John Dill beat Team Beech 29-11.

The Budleigh men signed off from the Sidmouth Evening League with an unexpected win in the ‘Consolation Cup’.

Leighton Burston, Gerard McCarthy, Brian Evans and Terry Escott won through to the final, beating the Maderia Cowboys.

Considering the strength of the opposition throughout the rounds on the night, this was a very pleasing conclusion to a competitive season for the Budleigh squad.

The club send their thanks to Sidmouth Bowling Club for their hospitality, particularly to Stuart Hamer, the league organiser.

