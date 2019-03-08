Advanced search

Budleigh indoor bowlers preparing for a weekend of finals

PUBLISHED: 08:48 05 April 2019

The Budleigh indoor bowlers will play their Finals Weekend this Saturday and Sunday (April 6 and 7), writes David Roberts.

This year’s club internal competition finals promise to be an exciting time and all members are encouraged to come and watch the finalists.

Results this week have seen Leighton Burston and John Dill progress to the men’s 106 final, whilst Di Dixon booked her place in the ladies’ four wood final against Joan Shaw.

Dawn Graham is through to the three wood final where she will meet Margaret Avery. Simon Weclawek and David Roberts will play the outstanding men’s semi-final match in the two wood to earn the right to play Richard Cooper in the final.

In the latest match in the Rene French Pairs, Melissa Camp and Joan Shaw beat Gwen Hurst and Di Dixon 15-12.

Times and players listings for all the finals will be posted at the club midweek and players and members can enjoy refreshments whilst watching some top class bowling.

