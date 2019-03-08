Budleigh foursome win the Madeira Coronation Invitation trophy

The Madeira Coronation Cup winner Budleigh receive their trophy. Picture: MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB Archant

Budleigh bowlers have continued to be busy as their respective league campaigns draw to a close, writes David Roberts.

Budleigh and Castle Carey bowlers before their meeting at Criekcetfield Lane. Picture:BUDLEIGH BOWLS CLUB Budleigh and Castle Carey bowlers before their meeting at Criekcetfield Lane. Picture:BUDLEIGH BOWLS CLUB

There was a crucial Over-60s League fixture for the Budleigh men when they travelled across to Sidmouth for a contest that they went into needing all the available points to give them a fighting chance to maintain Division Two status.

What an afternoon it turned out to be! Tony Barnes, Peter Hillman and skip David Roberts kept total focus and in a close encounter finished strongly to win 16-8.

Brian Ward, Andrew Cardy and Brian Goddard were 11-2 up at the halfway stage, but held off a spirited comeback from Sidmouth to win 19-12.

With two home matches to go against promotion candidates there will be a tight finish to the bottom of the league but the Budleigh men will take heart from this fine performance.

The Budleigh ladies also won overall in their latest Over-50s match against Topsham taking the match honours with a 37-35 success. It was the rink of Ann Vincent, Bobbie Vanstone and skip Marilyn Jackson, who secured the victory with a fine performance that means the team continue their push for promotion.

The foursome of Tony Barnes, Brian Ward, Peter Hillman and Brian Goddard took part in the Maderia Coronation Invitation event and had a great afternoon as they took the trophy with a plus 21 score.

This is a great achievement for the club and a fantastic result for the team as they took on some of the top bowlers in the region.

In the Internal competitions, Ann Membery took revenge on Hilary Medley in the three wood 106 to take her place in the final, whilst Gerry Roberts also booked a finals place in the handicap competition.

Andrew Cardy progressed to the championship semi finals in a very close match against Peter Hillman 21-18 finishing strongly scoring six shots over the last three ends.

The coming week sees a home friendly against the Maderia men with mixed friendlies against Belmont and Phear Park.

The ladies play a crucial match home to Belmont in their Over-50s League whilst the men are up against promotion candidates Honiton looking to take points to keep their survival hopes alive.