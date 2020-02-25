Budleigh Falcons enjoy Ashbury Dental Care Evening League win over Exonia Eagles

The past week was a one at Cricket Field Lane which played host to just two competition matches, but both were important and not without drama, writes Don Huish.

The Ashbury Dental Care Evening League brought together the Exonia Eagles and the Budleigh Falcons.

Brian Evans' trio offered stiff resistance to a strong Eagles side before losing by the modest margin of five shots with the final score being 20-15. Brian Crook, skipping Bob Gooch and Don Huish, also faced quality opposition, but nevertheless won by 21 shots to 12.

Pivotal to the Falcons' overall victory was Brian's last wood on the 12th end when, with the Eagles holding a close single, he trailed the jack by the exact distance to a group of Falcons' woods thus scoring six, without which, the Eagles would have prevailed by three shots!

The final matches of the Wednesday afternoon league - the brainchild of, and ably organised by Tony Lim - were played last week. After a titanic struggle, David Tomlinson, Mike Killoran and Don Huish won their game by three shots and this resulted in them topping the table by the same number.

This victory came courtesy of a miracle wood delivered by David [Tomlinson].

It was with his his final wood of the contest and he managed to bring it to a rest in the very edge of the rink, just above the jack whch had been driven into the ditch - unbeatable!

The final league placings were as follows; David Tomlinson's trio 105 points, John Dill's side 102 points and Brian Goddard's squad 100 points.

This has been an enjoyable league, fully deserving of a permanent in the fixture list in future years.