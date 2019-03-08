Budleigh Evening League presentation evening success

The Budleigh Falcons winners of the Budleigh Evening League Presentation night, knockout competition. Richard Cooper, Gerard McCarthy and Brian Crook with Paul Griffin, Budleigh Bowls Club indoor secretary. Picture BUDLEIGH BOWLS CLUB Archant

The Budleigh Evening League presentation night is always a great social occasion and Thursday night saw members from Budleigh, Exonia, Sidmouth and Maderia celebrating another competitive season well organised by Budleigh Bowls Club’s indoor secretary Paul Griffin.

With presentations to the winning teams over the season, the club welcomed the new Evening League sponsor, Maurice Sims of Ashbury Dental Care.

The sponsorship money awarded to the top three teams of the Evening League is given to charities of their choice.

On the night, the Budleigh Falcons – Richard Cooper, Gerard McCarthy and Brian Crook – won the knockout competition, defeating the Exonia Eagles in the final. A great friendly occasion and a big thank you to Mo Bond, Bunty Hudson and Brian Evans for the superb refreshments served on the night.

The Budleigh Bowls Club’s main presentation event takes place on Saturday afternoon and the early evening of April 13, with a friendly match followed by a supper, and all members are encouraged to attend. Visit the club and put your name down to avoid disappointment!