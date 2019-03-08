Advanced search

Budleigh prepares for European championships

PUBLISHED: 15:04 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 20 May 2019

Budleigh croquet club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5463. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh croquet club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5463. Picture: Terry Ife

Europe's finest croquet players will be descending on Budleigh this week for the Golf Croquet European Championships.

Steve Andrews from Budeligh Salterton Croquet Club told the Journal: "We are thrilled that the European Croquet Federation have decided to come to Budleigh once again for the hugely prestigious European Championships. We were delighted to welcome them here last year when the event was widely recognised as a massive success.

"Indeed, the president of the federation, Stephen Mulliner, was lavish in his praise both for Budleigh in general and its croquet club in particular. The welcome that the participants received from Budleigh people, the glorious sea-side setting and the perfection of the 11 lawns were all major factors in their decision to come back this year, he told us.

"Stephen has won the title four times himself. Last year's winner was the young Englishwoman, Rachel Gee, but the Spanish are bringing a particularly strong team this year.

"Budleigh has not attracted national and international sporting tournaments since the great tennis club days of the 1960s. We are very proud of the fact that croquet is leading the way towards the return of our community to being a centre of sporting excellence."

The tournament starts on Thursday, May 23, and runs until Sunday, May 26.

