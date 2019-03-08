Advanced search

Budleigh edge out touring side in close encounter of the bowling kind

PUBLISHED: 12:56 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:56 08 August 2019

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn.

Bowls. Ref exsp 25-16SH 9103. Picture: Simon Horn.

Archant

The past week was a quiet one for the Budleigh Salterton bowlers, writes David Roberts.

However, the week ended with a fine overall success for the club in a six rink meeting with a strong touring side from Shire Park, Welwyn.

The rink scores ended all square at 3-3, but the home bowlers took the overall honours by the narrowest of margins, just a single shot at 114-113.

There was a big win for Hilary Medley, Brian Ward, Joan Shaw and skip Brian Goddard, who started and finished strongly 28-12.

Tony Lim, Marilyn Foreman, Graham Rant and Brian Membery were always in control on their rink as they closed out an 18-12 success and Reg Ringsell, Mike Clark, Margaret Ringsell and skip Di Dixon scored strongly over the last four ends to take their rink 21-15. A very enjoyable afternoon captained by Di Dixon and a big thank you, to Tony and Sue Gooding, for arranging the tea and raffle, and to Dick Mitchell for his fine bar duty. There was also action last week for the Budleigh ladies in their Over-50s Triples League campaign. They too were involved in a close contest, being edged out 31-30 by Heavitree.

Hilary Medley, Ann Vincent and Penny Weeks kept control to win through 19-12 whilst Melissa Camp, Bunty Hudson and Mo Bond were always in the game, but just couldn't find their previous consistent form, and were eventually beaten 19-11. Two points were banked for their efforts and it keeps the team in the top three of the league. The Budleigh men were unable to pick up any points in their Exeter & District Over-60s Triples League meeting with top-of-the-table Tiverton, although the rink of Tony Barnes, Peter Hillman and David Roberts were unlucky to just miss out, being beaten 15-14. With only four matches left, this latest defeat leaves the team precariously placed in the relegation spots.

In the internal competitions, Joan Shaw and David Roberts progressed to the semi-finals of the mixed pairs, whilst Marilyn Foreman is through to the semi-finals of the three wood 106 and Hilary Medley booked her place in the two wood final.

